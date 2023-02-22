STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Organizers with a popular Stillwater event have announced the lineup for the annual festival.

The 31st Annual Calf Fry will be held May 4 through May 6 at the Tumbleweed Concert Venue in Stillwater.

Parker McCollum, Read Southall Band, and Casey Donahew are set to headline what is considered to be Oklahoma’s largest Red Dirt and Texas Country Music Festival.

Other bands who will perform include:

Larry Fleet

Giovannie and The Hired Guns

Mike Ryan

Kaitlin Butts

Treaty Oak Revival

Kameron Marlowe

Tanner Usrey

Wyatt Flores

Charlie Hickman Band

Cam Allen

Huser Brothers

Tyler Halverson.

“We feel we have assembled some of the top bands in Red Dirt and Texas Country Music. Our crowds have asked for this and we wanted to deliver!” said Cary McBride, co-owner and operator of Calf Fry.

Three-day tickets are on sale now.