STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Organizers with a popular Stillwater event have announced the lineup for the annual festival.
The 31st Annual Calf Fry will be held May 4 through May 6 at the Tumbleweed Concert Venue in Stillwater.
Parker McCollum, Read Southall Band, and Casey Donahew are set to headline what is considered to be Oklahoma’s largest Red Dirt and Texas Country Music Festival.
Other bands who will perform include:
- Larry Fleet
- Giovannie and The Hired Guns
- Mike Ryan
- Kaitlin Butts
- Treaty Oak Revival
- Kameron Marlowe
- Tanner Usrey
- Wyatt Flores
- Charlie Hickman Band
- Cam Allen
- Huser Brothers
- Tyler Halverson.
“We feel we have assembled some of the top bands in Red Dirt and Texas Country Music. Our crowds have asked for this and we wanted to deliver!” said Cary McBride, co-owner and operator of Calf Fry.
Three-day tickets are on sale now.