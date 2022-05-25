OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Chuck Wagon Festival is returning to the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum to bring community members good food and an all-around good time.

The festival, now in its 31st year, will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29.

“Our annual Chuck Wagon festival, now in its 31st year, has become a family tradition where we gather to celebrate the West,” Natalie Shirley, Museum President and CEO, said. “This year, guests can expect to see both old and new traditions come together for an immersive, weekend-long experience that we are so excited to host at our Museum.”

Native American food samples will be provided in Liichokoshkomo’, the museum’s interactive outdoor addition that showcases the west’s diversity with intertribal native dwellings, a pioneer village and interactive natural history features. The chef will chat with visitors about the histories and traditions of Native foods.

Chuck Wagon cooks from across Oklahoma and other states will be on hand to give visitors a taste of traditional cowboy cooking.

The festival will also feature artisan demonstrations, a petting zoo, archery, hands-on craft stations and other activities. Popular attractions like ropemaking, flint knapping, painting, basket weaving, quilting and more will also be returning.

A Native American Hunters Camp will also be held during the festival with re-enactors in period 1700s-era clothing and a dugout canoe demonstration.

Rodeo Opry will perform live music during the festival, which will also include country and western dancing and on-stage Western reenactors.

A new festival feature will have the museum’s education team helping families build a model of Prosperity Junction, The Cowboy’s old west town, entirely out of Legos.

Admission will be $15 per person and free for Museum members and children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at nationalcowboymuseum.org/chuckwagon.

Families can purchase a museum membership and enjoy the festival for free. Family memberships start at $65 for a family of four.