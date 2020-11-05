32 Oklahomans hospitalized with the flu this season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health officials say they are continuing to monitor as the annual flu season progresses across the country.

Since Sept. 1, officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say 32 patients have been hospitalized due to the flu.

Fortunately, no deaths have been reported.

Last flu season, 84 patients died from the flu and more than 3,400 Oklahomans were hospitalized with the virus.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, congestion, runny nose, headaches, and fatigue.

Health experts are concerned about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the upcoming flu season, adding that both viruses can negatively affect the respiratory system.

Since March, more than 127,000 Oklahomans have contracted COVID-19 and hundreds remain in the hospital with complications from the virus.

LATEST STORIES: