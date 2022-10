WASHITA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a 32-year-old Oklahoma woman is dead following an accident in Washita County.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Oct. 18, investigators say 32-year-old Alexis Murray was driving a 2016 Lincoln MKX westbound on OK-152 at a high rate of speed.

When she was just east of N 2260 Rd., she rear-ended a tractor.

The impact caused her car to leave the roadway.

Murray was pronounced dead at the scene.