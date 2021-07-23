33-year-old inmate pronounced dead at Federal Transfer Facility

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after an inmate at the Federal Transfer Center died on Thursday.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, guards discovered inmate George Kiss unresponsive at the Federal Transfer Center in Oklahoma City.

Officials say they immediately began life-saving measures as they called paramedics to the scene. However, Kiss was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Authorities say Kiss, 33, was sentenced in the Western District of Pennsylvania to a 90-month sentence for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute less than 100 grams of heroin, and possession with intent to distribute less than 100 grams of heroin.

He had only been in custody at the Federal Transfer Center since Monday, July 19.