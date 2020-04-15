$33M in extra MAPS 3 capital funds allocated to several projects, Oklahoma City Council says

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Council voted this week to allocate approximately $33 million in additional MAPS 3 sales tax collections to several projects.

The city voted on Tuesday to allocate the money to the following projects:

$19 million to buy and renovate Union Station to incorporate it into Scissortail Park, along with improvements to the park’s lower section and a connection to the Oklahoma River.

$9 million for the MAPS 4 Fairgrounds Coliseum.

$4.975 million to three of the MAPS 3 senior centers: $2.2 million for Center No. 4 (to be located on Western Avenue south of SW 134 th Street). $1.8 million for Center. No. 3 (to be located at NE 36 th Street and Lincoln Boulevard). $975,000 for Center No. 1 (11501 N Rockwell Ave., healthylivingokc.com).



According to the Oklahoma City Council, a strong economy throughout most of the MAPS 3 temporary sales tax collection period boosted collections beyond projections.

The MAPS 3’s Oklahoma City Convention Center project also came in well under budget, returning more money to the program, while other money came from interest and unused contingency funds.

