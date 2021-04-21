34 roosters seized in alleged Oklahoma cockfighting ring

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a tip led deputies to a reported cockfighting ring in rural Cleveland County.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 18, deputies with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 26th B St. in Noble.

When deputies arrived, they saw multiple people fleeing the scene along with roosters and other items associated with cockfighting.

In all, deputies seized 34 roosters and a large amount of cockfighting paraphernalia.

“We are actively investigating a possible cockfighting ring,” Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason said. “Numerous activities including illegal gambling, drugs and even human trafficking have been associated with this blood sport over the years, and it is illegal in all 50 states.”

Officials say the case could result in multiple charges.