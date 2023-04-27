OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A fun festival that celebrates cultures from half a world away is coming to Oklahoma City.

The Asia Society of Oklahoma, Inc. is hosting the 35th Asian Festival 2023 on Saturday, May 6 at Mayfair Church of Christ.

“We encourage Oklahomans of all backgrounds to witness the incredible colors, choreography, artwork and music of the Asian cultures,” a news release from the organization read.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors will be able to enjoy performances from marital artists, dancers, and even a pageant.

In addition to the performances, guests will not want to miss the food from different cultures that will be showcased during the event.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Mayfair Church of Christ is located at 2340 N.W. 50th St. in Oklahoma City.