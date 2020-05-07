37-year-old Oklahoma man killed in tragic construction accident

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 37-year-old man was killed in a construction incident in Choctaw County this week, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened on Wednesday just before 6 p.m., near County Road EW2010 and County Road NS4040, approximately five miles north and 1.5 miles east of Boswell.

According to a trooper’s report, Homero Alarcon, 37, of Owasso, was traveling northbound on a Sheepsfoot Roller on a dirt road under construction when he departed the roadway to the left and rolled down an embankment.

Tragically, the Sheepsfoot Roller came to a rest on top of Alarcon.

His coworkers used construction equipment to free him.

Alarcon was pronounced dead at the scene.