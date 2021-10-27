375,000 Oklahoma children will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma health authorities are preparing for final approval to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to Oklahoma kids ages five to 11.

Interim Oklahoma Health Commissioner Keith Reed anticipates around 375,000 Oklahoma children soon being eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration will authorize emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for children in the coming day, followed by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation.

The COVID-19 vaccine being administered to a youngster.

State health officials prepared for the approval by ordering 135,000 doses of the kids vaccine.

“The logistics are a little unique for this particular vaccine because it is a different dosage than what we have already in inventory in the state,” Reed said. “So, part of the preparation and planning involves pre-orders for vaccines which are already underway now.”

Parents can check vaccine availability by contacting their local health department or their pediatrician’s office.

If you are concerned about the wrong dosage being given accidentally, know that the shots for five to 11 year old kids will come with orange caps, labels and boxes as opposed to the purple packaging on the adult doses.