OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The 37th annual Red Earth Festival drew a large crowd of people interested in traditional American Indian art and culture. Artists, jewelers, dancers and musicians could all be found at The National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum.

News 4’s Adria Goins and Dylan Brown were on hand to meet and greet visitors. News 4 is proud to be the television sponsor of this wonderful festival and we hope to see you at Red Earth next year.