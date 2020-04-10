3D printed face masks go out to emergency responders from OSU students

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Students at Oklahoma State University have been working on this project for about three weeks.

They can make 220 face shields and up to 30 face masks a day, which are going out to healthcare workers.

“We look at the mission of the university the mission of ENDEAVOR, the building we’re in, and it’s to invent your future. So we’ve invented a future that serves the state during the time of the COVID pandemic,” said Dr. Paul Tikalsky, dean of the College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology at OSU.