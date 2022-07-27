NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A third person has been arrested for their role in the horrific killing of 19-year-old Margarita Sandoval.

“The victim was actually in a box that was wrapped in plastic in the basement,” said Maj. Jamie Shattuck, with the Norman Police Department.

You may remember last week, KFOR reported on 27-year-old Desiree Sanchez and 35-year-old Octavio Sanchez, who was already in custody in another county on differing charges, being arrested in connection to a 2018 homicide.

In January 2018, court documents say Margarita Sandoval moved in with Desiree and Octavio Sanchez at a Norman apartment, and soon after, concern grew from Sandoval’s other family members as they stopped hearing from the teen.

“The victim was one of the suspect’s sisters,” said Shattuck.

Fast forward to May 13, 2021, the Police Department received a tip about a body being in the basement of a home on West Lindsey Street. Officers responded and found a decomposing body wrapped up in a plastic-wrapped box.

This week, Miguel Munoz was arrested for his role.

Court records reveal Munoz confessed to investigators that sometime after Sandoval’s killing, he and Octavio Sanchez “loaded the body in his vehicle and transported” it about a mile and a half from where the Sanchez’s were living to his own basement in June of 2019.

The documents also detail that Octavio Sanchez told Munoz “Desiree started it and I had to finish it.”

Now all three are locked up in jail.

According to court records, Sandoval had “the cognitive abilities of a child,” so the teen’s disability checks went to Desiree Sanchez. Sanchez allegedly continued getting the checks until the day Sandoval’s body was found.

“Fraudulently receiving other people’s money is a huge crime,” said Gary Jones, a lawyer at The Law Center for Social Security Disability.

However, Jones explained that it’s unfortunately a tough crime to monitor.

“With an intellectual disability, if you have a low IQ, you’re probably always going to have a low IQ, and, as such, there aren’t any systems in place at Social Security to actually catch that,” said Jones. “The representative payee is supposed to send documents to Social Security verifying how the money was spent. I think that probably, again, falls through the cracks most of the time.”

Court records say Munoz’s bond is set at $1,000,000.