OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters are battling a four-alarm commercial fire.

The fire is burning in the 800 block of Northwest 4th Street.

Oklahoma City firefighters at the scene of a four-alarm commercial fire.

Firefighters helped one woman escape through a window at the back of the building.

An adult female was rescued from this window just moments before flames engulfed that portion of the building. pic.twitter.com/jO5cOFDxWo — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) March 24, 2021

The roof was starting to collapse into the building.

Oklahoma City firefighters battling a four-alarm commercial fire.

Crews were unable to shut off power to the building. OG&E was called to the scene.

