OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters battled a four-alarm fire at a recycling plant early Monday morning.

Around 1 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a fire at a commercial facility near N.E. 4th and Martin Luther King Blvd.

When fire crews arrived at the scene of the recycling plant, they found heavy smoke coming from the facility.

Officials say the blaze spread to multiple piles of plastic, which sparked additional fires.

Currently, the cause of the fire is under investigation.