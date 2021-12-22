4 arrested after Oklahoma Marine shot while riding motorcycle near Harrah

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says four men have been arrested in the murder investigation of a 33-year-old Marine who was shot while riding his motorcycle near Harrah back in September.

Daniel Aaron, 33, was shot while riding his motorcycle east on Highway 62 near 3300 Road just outside of Harrah on September 12, 2021.

Daniel Aaron

Aaron was transported to the hospital in Midwest City where he died.

OSBI officials say 55-year-old Steven Roberts, 67-year-old Virgil Nelson, 51-year-old Larry Ramirez, and 33-year-old Conner Buntz have been arrested in connection to the case.

Steven Roberts, 55

Virgil Nelson, 67

Larry Ramirez, 51

Conner Buntz, 33

Roberts and Nelson were arrested for Murder in the First Degree. Ramirez and Buntz were arrested for Accessory After the Fact.

All four are members of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club.

Roberts was arrested during a traffic stop in Moore. Nelson was arrested during a traffic stop in Oklahoma City. Buntz and Ramirez were arrested at Buntz’s residence in Choctaw.

All four were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Lincoln County Jail.