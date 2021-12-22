4 arrested after Oklahoma Marine shot while riding motorcycle near Harrah

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mugshots of four men arrested in connection to a Marine's shooting death while riding his motorcycle near Harrah

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says four men have been arrested in the murder investigation of a 33-year-old Marine who was shot while riding his motorcycle near Harrah back in September.

Daniel Aaron, 33, was shot while riding his motorcycle east on Highway 62 near 3300 Road just outside of Harrah on September 12, 2021.

Daniel Aaron
Daniel Aaron

Aaron was transported to the hospital in Midwest City where he died.

OSBI officials say 55-year-old Steven Roberts, 67-year-old Virgil Nelson, 51-year-old Larry Ramirez, and 33-year-old Conner Buntz have been arrested in connection to the case.

  • Steven Roberts, 55
  • Virgil Nelson, 67
  • Larry Ramirez, 51
  • Conner Buntz, 33

Roberts and Nelson were arrested for Murder in the First Degree. Ramirez and Buntz were arrested for Accessory After the Fact.

All four are members of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club.

Roberts was arrested during a traffic stop in Moore. Nelson was arrested during a traffic stop in Oklahoma City. Buntz and Ramirez were arrested at Buntz’s residence in Choctaw.

All four were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Lincoln County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter