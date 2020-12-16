4 arrested after shots fired during police chase

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say shots were fired during a police chase early Tuesday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Edmond police were called to the Coffee Creek apartments after receiving a report about an auto burglary.

Officers eventually caught up to the suspects near Broadway and 2nd St., but the driver refused to stop.

“We pursued; we went back and forth between Edmond and Oklahoma City on the turnpike,” said Emily Ward, with the Edmond Police Department.

A chase ensued that led officers onto the Kilpatrick Turnpike before exiting back onto the Broadway Extension.

At Broadway and Memorial Rd., an officer performed a tactical maneuver. The suspect’s vehicle spun out, but they were able to recover.

As the officer was attempting a second tactical maneuver, investigators say a back seat passenger fired seven rounds at police.

“They fired at our officers around Broadway and Comfort, and no one was hit,” said Ward.

The officers did not return fire and no one was injured.

Authorities say the vehicle ended up crashing near Eastern Ave. and the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

Four people bailed out of the car, but officers were able to take all four into custody.

Investigators found two guns in the snow.

“A very dangerous situation for everyone involved, everyone out here on the streets as well as our officers,” said Ward. “Icy conditions out here and high speeds, it could’ve been a really bad deal.”

Thomas Johnson and Corey Turner

Officials say they arrested 20-year-old Corey Turner, 18-year-old Thomas Johnson, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old at the scene.

All of the suspects were arrested on complaints of felony eluding, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, shooting with intent to kill, concealing stolen property, and possession of a stolen vehicle.