OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters were able to rescue four adorable pups from a burning home on Tuesday morning.

Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City fire crews were called to a mobile home fire near S.E. 44th and Eastern Ave.

A neighbor called 911 after noticing smoke coming from the home. She told dispatchers that the owners of the home weren’t there, but there were four pets trapped inside.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they saw a significant amount of smoke coming from the mobile home.

Firefighters worked to put out the flames, and then used thermal imaging cameras to locate four large dogs.

All of the pets were rescued and appear to be unharmed.

The cause of the fire is still being determined, but it appears to have started in the kitchen.