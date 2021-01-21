4 juveniles in custody, guns seized following police pursuit of 2 vehicles in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman police took four juveniles into custody early Wednesday after a pursuit involving two suspect vehicles, including one that had been stolen.

Police were called to the 3400 block of Pheasant Run Road about suspicious activity and gunshots fired.

Officers arrived and saw several males running from a vehicle with open doors, according to a Norman Police Department news release.

The fleeing males got into two vehicles and left the area at high speeds.

“The officers attempted to initiate traffic stops on the two vehicles, but neither vehicle stopped,” the news release states.

One vehicle headed south on Interstate 35 and then went north in the southbound lanes, according to the news release.

“At this time, the pursuit was terminated due to the driver’s unsafe driving behavior,” the news release states.

The driver, a juvenile male, abandoned the vehicle in the area of Interstate 240 and I-35. He was taken into custody without resistance. Oklahoma City police assisted in apprehending him, the news release states.

Police video shows an officer aiming his gun at a juvenile, shouting, “If you move I will shoot you. Do you understand that?” The juvenile replies, “Yes, sir.”

Officers located the other vehicle in the area of Robinson Street and Crossroads Boulevard. A pursuit ensued until the vehicle came to a stop in the 1300 block of Dennison Court.

“Three juvenile males were located and taken into custody without incident. Two firearms were recovered,” the news release states.

Police confirmed that one of the vehicles was stolen in Oklahoma City.