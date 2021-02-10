$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A lottery ticket sold in Oklahoma City won big…millions of dollars big.

A Mega Millions player who purchased a ticket in Oklahoma City became the Oklahoma Lottery’s 67th millionaire, winning a $4 million prize Tuesday night, according to a Mega Millions news release.

“The Oklahoma Lottery is excited to announce our first millionaire of 2021. In the past three

months we have made three Oklahoma millionaires!” Jay Finks, Executive Director said.

The winning ticket was purchased at OnCue, 13600 N. Western Ave.

“The lucky winner matched five out of five white balls to win $1,000,000 but purchased the Megaplier for an additional dollar which multiplied his prize by 4, increasing the prize to $4,000,000!” the news release states.

Two tickets sold in Oklahoma within 48 hours in December were multimillion dollar winners.

Oklahoma Lottery game net proceeds support improvements and enhancements to state education.

Over $1.03 billion has been contributed to the Oklahoma Education Lottery Trust Fund since the start of the state lottery, according to the news release.