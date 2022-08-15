MCALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – Four corrections officers face charges after allegedly beating a prisoner at the state penitentiary in McAlester, Okla.

The incident was caught on camera inside a medical facility in June, according to court documents filed Monday.

The prisoner was shackled while allegedly being beaten, according to investigators.

Lt. William Graham, Michael Boswell, Richard Holloway and Dylan Aragon all face charges of obstructing an officer and offering false evidence. Graham is also accused of aggravated assault and battery.

Arrest warrants were issued for all four corrections officers.