OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Four Oklahoma public schools have been named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools for their progress in closing student achievement gaps.

“I am inspired by the effort and teamwork that went into this accomplishment and the high bar these schools are setting for their students,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said. “This level of excellence requires visionary leadership, exceptional educators and the support of engaged families. The hard work of all of these stakeholders is what made these four schools some of the best in the United States.”

Oklahoma’s 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools are:

Checotah Intermediate Elementary School, Checotah Public Schools

Cheyenne Elementary School, Cheyenne Public Schools

Pauls Valley Junior High School, Pauls Valley Public Schools

Warner Elementary School, Warner Public Schools

A National Blue Ribbon School designation is a widely recognized symbol of exemplary teaching and learning.