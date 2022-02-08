EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say four Oklahomans are dead, including three young children, following a wrong-way crash in Texas.

Around 1:40 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews in Oldham County, Texas were called to a wreck along I-40, near Adrian.

Investigators say a 2001 GMC Yukon was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes on I-40 when it crashed head-on into a semi-truck.

The Yukon came to rest in the center median.

Sadly, all four people in the Yukon were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was identified as 25-year-old Sabrina Watson, of Edmond, Oklahoma.

Authorities say a 7-year-old female, a 3-year-old male, and an 8-month-old girl were all pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities were not released.

The crash remains under investigation.