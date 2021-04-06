4 Oklahomans to be awarded Congressional Badge of Bravery

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – Four Oklahomans will be honored with the Congressional Badge of Bravery for their actions to capture a violent fugitive.

On May 17, 2018, members of the U.S. Marshals Service Metro Fugitive Task Force and Postal Inspector Brian Hess located a fugitive wanted for dealing in counterfeit currency.

Officials say Callen Stephens, Jermaine Vaughn, and Travis Sutterfield conducted a rolling surveillance and decided to conduct a felony traffic stop.

However, the suspect attempted to flee.

After several minutes, the suspect parked his car at an angle in the road and immediately began firing at the task force members with an AR-15.

Officials say multiple task force vehicles were struck with gunfire, including one round through the driver’s headrest of Sutterfield’s vehicle.

However, Sutterfield was still able to exit his vehicle and return fire while avoiding being hit by the bullets.

After the incident, Sutterfield was treated for glass shrapnel in his face, a shoulder injury and two knee injuries.

“Risking death or serious injury, task force members engaged the fugitive in an exchange of multiple rounds of gunfire, until the fugitive was wounded,” a release from the U.S. House of Representatives read.

The suspect ultimately was pronounced dead at the hospital.

While searching the suspect’s vehicle, officials found a Glock 9mm with two 30-round magazines and an improvised explosive device.

Now, the four Oklahomans are being honored with the Congressional Badge of Bravery on Wednesday.

“Each task force member displayed an exceptional level of valor while facing multiple rounds of direct gunfire that day. Their courageous actions brought to a swift conclusion the fugitive’s violent actions and prevented serious injury to other members of the community.”

Congressman Tom Cole and Congresswoman Stephanie Bice will attend the award ceremony.