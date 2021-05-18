4 people, including 2 children, killed in Custer County crash

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers are investigating a tragic crash that claimed the lives of two adults and two children in Custer County.

According to an accident report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2014 Hyundai Sonata was eastbound on I-40, just west of Clinton, when it gradually left the roadway.

The Sonata hit a concrete drainage ditch and continued over a bridge embankment. Officials say it eventually became airborne and hit a concrete retaining wall.

At that point, the vehicle rolled and came to rest on its top.

Troopers say four of the five people inside the Sonata were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials identified the victims as 27-year-old Aime Tarango, 36-year-old Marleen Moncada, a 7-year-old girl, and a 3-year-old boy.

Authorities say the only survivor is a 16-year-old boy who was rushed to an Oklahoma City hospital.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.

