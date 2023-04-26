OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Four people were struck along Turner Turnpike on Wednesday.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, as authorities responded to the numerous car accidents on I-44 and Turner Turnpike on Wednesday, two paramedics with the Creek County Ambulance Service were struck. They were helping with a crash when a vehicle lost control and hit them both as they were standing behind an ambulance. They were both transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Damaged Creek County Ambulance. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Damaged Creek County Ambulance. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP says two others were struck, one being an Oklahoma Turnpike Authority worker responding to a different crash. That worker was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fourth person had gotten out of their vehicle after getting into an accident. They were also transported with non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

In March, the House voted to pass House Bill 2684, which would increase the fines against those who violates Oklahoma’s “Slow Down, Move Over” law. If someone is injured at an emergency scene by you for not slowing down and moving over, the fine would be $5,000 and would double if someone dies.

“When you see flashing lights ahead, greatly reduce your speed and move over. Any of these situations today could have easily resulted in the loss of a life.” OHP said on Facebook.