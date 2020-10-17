4 people, including juvenile, die from injuries suffered in head-on vehicle collision near El Reno

CANADIAN COUNTY (KFOR) – Four people, including an adolescent female, died from injuries they suffered in a head-on collision on Interstate 40, near El Reno, early Saturday morning.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol have not yet identified the four victims, but described the victims as an adult female driver, an adult male passenger, an adult female passenger and a juvenile female.

All four victims were traveling in a 2003 Hyundai, heading west west on I-40.

A 33-year-old Moore woman was driving a 2017 Jeep Renegade east in the westbound lanes of I-40. At approximately 1:37 a.m., she collided head-on with the Hyundai, according to an OHP news release.

The impact sent the Jeep into a ditch, where it overturned. The Hyundai went into the center median, where it caught on fire, according to the news release.

All three adults in the Hyundai died at the scene. The girl was pronounced dead at St. Anthony’s Hospital in El Reno, the news release states.

The driver of the Jeep was admitted to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition with arm, leg and internal torso injuries.

The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office is working to officially identify the four victims who died in the crash.

The deadly collision remains under investigation.

