OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say several people were injured in a serious crash involving multiple vehicles on Saturday night.

On Saturday evening, emergency crews were called to an accident near N.W. 23rd St. and Ann Arbor.

When Oklahoma City police officers arrived on the scene, they realized the crash involved three vehicles.

Investigators say four people were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital. Officials say one of those patients was in critical condition.