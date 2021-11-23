4 people wanted in connection to Del City shooting

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Police are searching for four people connected to a shooting in a Del City neighborhood.

A person driving a pickup called 911 to report a reckless driver in a red car earlier this month.

The caller then followed that red car.

A person inside the red car began shooting at the pickup, according to police.

The driver of the car abandoned it near southeast 15th and Bryant, and all four people inside got out and ran.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Please contact Del City police at (405) 677-2443 if you have information on the suspects.

