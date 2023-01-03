OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has identified the victims of a deadly shooting in Midtown just after midnight on New Year’s Day.

OKCPD officials say a fight broke out inside Sunset Patio Lounge, resulting in several people being kicked out of the bar.

“The argument between those involved spilled out into the parking lot just north of the business when the gunfire rang out,” said the Oklahoma City Police Department. “Five people were hit by rounds, some of which appear to be bystanders.”

Officers arrived on scene to find 23-year-old Anthony Thomas, 25-year-old Lamar Johnson, 26-year-old Jason Caruthers, and 20-year-old Evan Richmond injured in the shooting.

Authorities say 22-year-old Daniel Howard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Daniel Howard. Image courtesy Fort Hays State University.

Howard was a Sociology major and student-athlete at Fort Hayes State University in Kansas.

“On behalf of the entire Fort Hays State University community, I want to express our profound sorrow that Daniel Howard’s life was tragically cut short,” said Fort Hays State University President Dr. Tisa Mason. “Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with Daniel’s family, teammates, and friends as they grieve this terrible loss.”

“We are deeply saddened to say that we have lost a member of our family, Daniel Howard,” said football head coach Chris Brown. “We are so grateful to have been a part of his life, and he will be missed greatly and remembered forever. Daniel was a tremendous teammate and a loving, caring, and supportive individual. He had a great personality and infectious smile. Daniel truly loved his Tiger football family. Please keep his family in your prayers as they go through this difficult time.”

Currently, the investigation is in the early stages, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information should contact the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.