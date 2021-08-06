4 teenagers arrested, 1 teen wanted by police for alleged murder following late-July shooting death in Moore

Photo goes with story

Moore police at the scene of a deadly shooting in which a man was killed. Four teenage suspects were arrested, but a fifth suspect is on the loose.

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Four Moore teenage murder suspects are in custody and another teen murder suspect is on the loose in the wake of a deadly shooting that occurred on July 28.

Moore Police Department officials identified the four suspects in custody as 16-year-old Kaden E’maura Jackson, 16-year-old Keyshawn Cantrell Jones, 16-year-old Benjamin Tilton Snell and 18-year-old Decorion Tarnell Barnett. Each were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center.

Tyron Leroy Williams, 16, is wanted on a felony warrant for suspicion of first-degree murder. Williams is on the loose and considered armed and dangerous, according to Moore police.

Moore police responded to a reported shooting at a residence near the 2800 block of Northeast 4th Street at approximately 8:32 p.m. on July 28.

The victim, 24-year-old Marquis Devonne Hawkins, died from his injuries at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

“The investigation unveiled that multiple individuals were at Mr. Hawkins’ residence when a disturbance ensued, resulting in Mr. Hawkins being shot and fatally wounded,” a Moore police news release states.

The five suspects ran from the scene after the shooting, but officers caught up to two of the suspects. Two others were captured at a later time.

KFOR identified the teenage suspects because they were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

If you have any information about Williams’ whereabouts, please call Moore police at (405) 793-5171.

