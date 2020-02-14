4 thieves caught on camera breaking into Bethany dispensary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) - Police are investigating after four suspects broke into a Bethany dispensary on Thursday morning and stole thousands of dollars in product.

Surveillance video from a neighboring business caught the suspects arguing about where the dispensary is located. This happened just minutes before one takes a baseball bat to the front door of MediCann-OK.

“They had full on conversations about breaking in before they broke in,” said Nathan Wood, a MediCann-OK employee.

One the video from next door, you can also hear one of the suspects say he sees the camera. The others all running away.

And then just minutes later, all four run inside the business, quickly making their way through display cases.

“It’s just kind of like heartbreaking. It’s kind of like ‘why?’ We work day and night and then you come in and just interrupt all of that,” said Alyxus Nerio, whose family owns the business.

You then see the suspects running back out with handfuls of product. They were only inside the business for one minute.

“They did look young. They look like kids,” Nerio said.

Unfortunately, this isn’t MediCann-OK’s first experience with thieves. Back in May, a man was caught on camera stealing the outside display lights.

The company stepping up it’s surveillance system after that.

MediCann-OK now joins the long list of dispensaries now hit by thieves.

With bars going up inside, to hopefully keep the burglars outside…

“It’s like I said last time, it’s not about if, it’s about when,” Wood said. “Clearly people are targeting dispensaries.”

MediCann-OK says the thieves even tripped the alarm on a business up the street to try and divert police during the break in.

They got away with under $5,000 of product this time.

The suspects are still on the run.