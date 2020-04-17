­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­4-vehicle collision leaves one dead, OHP says

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a four-vehicle collision claimed the life of one person.

It happened Thursday around 7:15 a.m. on US 60 near County Road 4037 Drive westbound, five miles east of Bartlesville.

What led up to the crash is under investigation, but an initial report from OHP says four vehicles were involved.

All four vehicles only had a driver, and no passengers.

53-year-old Wanda Blundell, of Vinita, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Two other drivers were not injured, and a fourth driver was treated and released from a hospital.

The report states all drivers were wearing their seat belts.

Blundell’s condition at the time of the crash is under investigation.