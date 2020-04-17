­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­4-vehicle collision leaves one dead, OHP says

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a four-vehicle collision claimed the life of one person.

It happened Thursday around 7:15 a.m. on US 60 near County Road 4037 Drive westbound, five miles east of Bartlesville.

What led up to the crash is under investigation, but an initial report from OHP says four vehicles were involved.

All four vehicles only had a driver, and no passengers.

53-year-old Wanda Blundell, of Vinita, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Two other drivers were not injured, and a fourth driver was treated and released from a hospital.

The report states all drivers were wearing their seat belts.

Blundell’s condition at the time of the crash is under investigation.

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter