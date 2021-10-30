4 victims recovering following shooting in NW Oklahoma City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo goes with story

Oklahoma City police at the scene of a shooting near Northwest 122nd and North Council.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Four people were injured in a shooting that occurred in Northwest Oklahoma City overnight Saturday.

An Oklahoma City Police Department Public Information Officer told KFOR that the shooting occurred at around 1 a.m. in a residential area near Northwest 122nd and North Council. That victim was described as having non-life-threatening injuries.

Photo goes with story
Oklahoma City police at the scene of a shooting in Northwest 122nd and North Council in Oklahoma City. Photo by KFOR.

The other three victims traveled in a private vehicle to a hospital. The PIO said they suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are stable.

An altercation led to the shooting, according to the PIO.

It is unknown if a suspect has been identified.

No further information was provided overnight, but more details are expected to be released sometime Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter