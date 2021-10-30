4 victims recovering following shooting in NW Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City police at the scene of a shooting near Northwest 122nd and North Council.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Four people were injured in a shooting that occurred in Northwest Oklahoma City overnight Saturday.

An Oklahoma City Police Department Public Information Officer told KFOR that the shooting occurred at around 1 a.m. in a residential area near Northwest 122nd and North Council. That victim was described as having non-life-threatening injuries.

Oklahoma City police at the scene of a shooting in Northwest 122nd and North Council in Oklahoma City. Photo by KFOR.

The other three victims traveled in a private vehicle to a hospital. The PIO said they suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are stable.

An altercation led to the shooting, according to the PIO.

It is unknown if a suspect has been identified.

No further information was provided overnight, but more details are expected to be released sometime Saturday.