4 Warn Storm Team brings weather expertise to Severe Weather Awareness Expo

4 Warn Storm Team at Penn Square Mall’s Severe Weather Awareness Expo.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s always severe weather season in Oklahoma, and a large crowd of weather enthusiasts came out to the Severe Weather Awareness Expo at Penn Square Mall.

The entire 4 Warn Storm Team, along with our storm trackers, met fans and took pictures with them while sharing stories about severe weather. Chopper 4 was popular with kids of all ages.

Interceptor 4 was parked inside the mall so you could get a first hand look at one of the fastest storm chase vehicles in the state.

This was the seventh Severe Weather Awareness Expo at Penn Square Mall and it continues to draw young and old and anyone interested in weather.

