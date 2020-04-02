4-year-old girl dies day after head-on McIntosh County crash

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 4-year-old girl is now the third death in a tragic head-on crash that happened earlier this week in McIntosh County.

The crash occurred Sunday, just after 5:30 p.m., on US266 near County Road NW4090, approximately two miles east of Hitchita.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet Equinox was coming up on a Chevrolet Silverado when the Equinox “for an unknown reason, went left of center,” hitting a Volkswagen Jetta head-on.

The 28-year-old driver of the Equinox was taken to the hospital in stable but critical condition. Her two passengers, ages three and four, were flown to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition.

OHP says the 4-year-old girl passed away the day after the crash. The condition of the driver and 3-year-old is unknown at this time.

The report states the driver of the Jetta, Erwin Christensen, 62, of Bristow, and his passenger, Janet Christensen, 62, also of Bristow, were also pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and two passengers in the Silverado were not injured.

Officials say the cause of the crash was due to “left of center.”