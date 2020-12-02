4 young children missing in Sequoyah County

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Sequoyah County deputies are searching for four young children who went missing from an area north of Vian, Okla., on Tuesday afternoon.

Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane spoke with KNWA, a Nexstar station, and said that all four children went missing from a family member’s home on Moonshine Road, five miles north of Vian, at around 2:30 p.m.

The four missing children include five-year-old Levi Andrew Wilder, six-year-old Ada-Bell Wilder, seven-year-old Maria Sue Wilder and nine-year-old Nathanal Wilder.

Photo provided by KNWA.

Lane told KNWA that the children’s grandmother looked for them at about 3 p.m. and immediately called authorities after she couldn’t find them.

The Cherokee Nation Marshal, Turkey Nation Search and Rescue, emergency management and other emergency responders are searching for the children in the area.

The children might have a dog with them, Lane told KNWA.

