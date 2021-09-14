4 Your Child: Advice for parents of young athletes

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Parents take pride in their child’s athletic endeavors and accomplishments.

When it comes to kids competing in athletics, you can bet their parents are on the sideline cheering them on.

However, while childhood athletics has many rewards, it also has some risks.

Dr. Beau Leaf, a sports psychology consultant here in Oklahoma City, spoke with KFOR on Tuesday about what’s encouraging in youth sports and what’s potentially damaging.

Watch the above video for Dr. Leaf’s insight.

If you want more information on sports consulting and injury recovery, go to drbeauleaf.com to schedule a consultation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter