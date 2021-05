TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission is opening the door for Gov. Kevin Stitt to resign from his seat on the commission after he signed a bill restricting the teaching of critical race theory in schools.

“The Centennial Commission feels that your signature on the bill at this critical time when Oklahoma should embrace its history is diametrically opposite to the mission of the Centennial Commission and reflects your desire to end your affiliation,” Phil Armstrong, Centennial Commission Project Director, said in a letter sent to Stitt on Tuesday on behalf of the entire Commission. “If you would like to contact us to discuss this further, please do so immediately. If we do not hear back from you, we will consider your lack of response as a further disavowal of the stated goals of the Centennial Commission and an official resignation from its membership.”