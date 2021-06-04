4 Your Child: Earn points & prizes in Metropolitan Library’s summer reading program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Summer fun can be had in a multitude of ways – at the pool, by the lake, on the baseball diamond and with a good book.

The Metropolitan Library is a wide-open world full of endless fun and adventure for your child’s imagination.

Tales and Tails, the library’s summer reading program, offers plenty of reading-related activities and prizes.

Kristen Williams, the library’s Children’s Services manager, joined KFOR via Zoom on Friday to discuss what Tales and Tails has in store.

Watch the above video for that information.

Visit metrolibrary.org/summerreading to sign up for the summer reading program.

Prizes earned for summer reading can be picked up in August.