4 Your Child: Parents often feel alienated from children after divorce

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Divorce is a painful, difficult ordeal, especially for children whose parents are going through it.

It can cause strain between parents and their kids. Sometimes, one parent becomes alienated from their children.

Polls show 22 million parents in the U.S. report being alienated from one or more children amid divorce.

Ginger Gentile, director of the documentary ‘Erasing Family’, joined KFOR via Skype on Wednesday to discuss ways families can maintain healthy parent-child relationships after a painful divorce. Watch the above video for her insight.

‘Erasing Family’ is available to stream for free on YouTube and Tubi. You can also rent it on Amazon, iTunes and Vimeo.