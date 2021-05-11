4 Your Family: Repairing relationships damaged during the pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Is your marriage folding under pressure? New statistics show you’re not alone.

According to a legal service website, sales of online ‘divorce agreements’ went up 34% during the pandemic.

Newlyweds were hit the hardest.

Officials say 58% of users pursuing a divorce during the pandemic were married within the last five years.

Marriage counselor Gabe Yandell joined KFOR to give advice on keeping your partnership refreshed and strong through the continued pandemic stress and beyond.