OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gardening guru Linda Vater has tips on how you can provide your kids and grandkids a fun gardening project – a living Easter basket.

Linda has some handy and easy-to-follow instructions for this Springtime gardening activity.

Watch the above video for those instructions.

Visit Linda’s website, LindaVater.tv, or follow her on Instagram @potagerblog for gardening advice and information.