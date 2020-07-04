4 Your Garden: It’s not too late to plant summer herbs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It is getting awful hot out there as summer kicks into high gear, and you might think it’s a bad time for planting, but Linda Vater has a nifty summer planting tip.

Linda, a gardening guru, says that summer is a good time to grow herbs, which can add some interesting flavors to your summertime cuisine.

Watch the above video to learn more from Linda about growing herbs.

For more gardening ideas, click here for Linda’s website and click here for her Instagram account.

Latest Stories