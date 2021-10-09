4 Your Garden: Ordering and storing spring flower bulbs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fall has arrived, and even though it isn’t time yet for planting spring flower bulbs – which isn’t until the week before Thanksgiving all the way through Christmas – gardeners can now prep to plant bulbs.

In the above video, gardening guru Linda Vater shows you her process for ordering and storing spring flower bulbs.

Spring flowers

You can follow Linda’s gardening adventures on YouTube and Instagram.

She was also busy this summer writing a book that features her English garden in an Oklahoma climate. ‘The Elegant and Edible Garden: Design a Dream Kitchen Garden to Fit Your Personality, Desires, and Lifestyle’ is available for pre-order on Amazon.