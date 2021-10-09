4 Your Garden: Ordering and storing spring flower bulbs

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fall has arrived, and even though it isn’t time yet for planting spring flower bulbs – which isn’t until the week before Thanksgiving all the way through Christmas – gardeners can now prep to plant bulbs.

In the above video, gardening guru Linda Vater shows you her process for ordering and storing spring flower bulbs.

Photo goes with story
Spring flowers

You can follow Linda’s gardening adventures on YouTube and Instagram.

She was also busy this summer writing a book that features her English garden in an Oklahoma climate. ‘The Elegant and Edible Garden: Design a Dream Kitchen Garden to Fit Your Personality, Desires, and Lifestyle’ is available for pre-order on Amazon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More U.S & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter