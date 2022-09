OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s been a harsh summer for green thumbs, but gardening guru Linda Vater says “ground cover” for pathways and garden borders is no longer a good choice due to the climate changing.

Linda has more information in the above video on this important gardening concern.

It’s also one of Linda’s top design mistakes and re-do’s on her YouTube channel. Check that video out, along with her new book, which is currently in book stores.