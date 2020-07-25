4 Your Garden: Simple Acre Farm & Flowers in Mustang

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gardening guru Linda Vater took 4 Your Garden on the road to introduce KFOR viewers to a very special flower farm in Mustang.

Simple Acre Farm allows visitors to wander fields of flowers and pick their own bouquet.

Linda visited the farm and was dazzled by the splendid colors and variety of blooms.

Watch the above video for a look at Linda’s visit to Simple Acre Farm.

To book a visit for yourself, contact the farm at simpleacrefarm@gmail.com.

