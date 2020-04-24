4 Your Garden: Sunshine Ligustrum is perfect for garden hot spots

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An exciting part of spring gardening is choosing the right plants.

Gardening guru Linda Vater is featured in the above video, sharing her top gardening choices for especially hot, sunny spaces.

Linda recommends the following plants and shrubs for containers in hot, dry locations:

Cotoneasters

Junipers

Hollies

Crepe myrtles

Yuccas

Euonymus

Each of those plants should now be available in nurseries and garden centers.

You can find more gardening advice and photography from Linda on her Instagram or at LindaVater.com.