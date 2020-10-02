4 Your Garden: Visiting Guilford Gardens, an urban oasis in Nichols Hills

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – You might not know it, but there’s a farm tucked away among the hustle and bustle of the metro area.

In the latest installment of 4 Your Garden, expert gardener Linda Vater introduces you to Guilford Gardens, a hidden treasure in Nichols Hills where fresh homegrown produce is raised.

Watch the above video to join Linda as she visits the farm.

You can find out more about Guilford Gardens at lindavater.tv. Check out her Instagram for great gardening pictures and ideas.

