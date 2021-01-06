4 Your Information: Advice for couples struggling with pandemic tension

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With the new year comes new opportunities to repair relationships.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many aspects of our day-to-day life, including relationships.

The pandemic has caused adversity for many marriages, ranging from financial strain to too much time together to parenting conflicts.

Marriage counselor Gabe Yandell spoke with KFOR about pandemic stress on marriages and what couples can do to manage such stress.

Watch the above video for Gabe’s insight.

Go to www.GabeYandell.com for more information about Gabe’s marriage counseling practice.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter